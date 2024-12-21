One dead, 5 injured in accident on expressway

One dead, 5 injured in accident on expressway

December 21, 2024   10:40 am

One person has died, and five others have sustained injuries in an accident that occurred early this morning (21) near the Pinnaduwa interchange on the Southern Expressway.

Police said the accident occurred when a van travelling from Kottawa to Galle collided with a lorry in front of it.

A 62-year-old passenger of the van who was injured in the accident has died, and five others, including four women, have been admitted to the Karapitiya National Hospital for treatment.

Police stated that the van driver had fallen asleep at the wheel leading to the crash.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)

Sri Lanka Cricket implements historic amendments to constitution (English)

Sri Lanka Cricket implements historic amendments to constitution (English)

President reveals plans to transform public service into streamlined state mechanism (English)

President reveals plans to transform public service into streamlined state mechanism (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)

Cabinet approval to import salt to resolve shortage (English)

Cabinet approval to import salt to resolve shortage (English)

Sri Lanka must stick with IMF programme in 'good times and bad'  Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka must stick with IMF programme in 'good times and bad'  Ranil (English)