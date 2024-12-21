One dead, 5 injured in accident on expressway

One person has died, and five others have sustained injuries in an accident that occurred early this morning (21) near the Pinnaduwa interchange on the Southern Expressway.

Police said the accident occurred when a van travelling from Kottawa to Galle collided with a lorry in front of it.

A 62-year-old passenger of the van who was injured in the accident has died, and five others, including four women, have been admitted to the Karapitiya National Hospital for treatment.

Police stated that the van driver had fallen asleep at the wheel leading to the crash.