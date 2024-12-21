UPDATE: Two of the 25 injured individuals have succumbed to their injuries upon admission to the hospital, Ada Derana reporter said.

At least 25 individuals have been injured and hospitalized after a private passenger bus toppled down a precipice in Mallawa on the Hatton – Kandy main road.

The passenger bus was travelling from Hatton to Kandy when the bus veered off the road and toppled down the precipice, Ada Derana reporter said.

The bus was carrying around 25 passengers at the time of the accident, and all of them have sustained injuries.

The injured individuals have been admitted to Hatton and Dick Oya Hospitals, according to Ada Derana reporter.