Two dead, 23 injured as bus topples down precipice on HattonKandy main road

Two dead, 23 injured as bus topples down precipice on HattonKandy main road

December 21, 2024   11:03 am

UPDATE: Two of the 25 injured individuals have succumbed to their injuries upon admission to the hospital, Ada Derana reporter said.

At least 25 individuals have been injured and hospitalized after a private passenger bus toppled down a precipice in Mallawa on the Hatton – Kandy main road.

The passenger bus was travelling from Hatton to Kandy when the bus veered off the road and toppled down the precipice, Ada Derana reporter said.

The bus was carrying around 25 passengers at the time of the accident, and all of them have sustained injuries.

The injured individuals have been admitted to Hatton and Dick Oya Hospitals, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)

Sri Lanka Cricket implements historic amendments to constitution (English)

Sri Lanka Cricket implements historic amendments to constitution (English)

President reveals plans to transform public service into streamlined state mechanism (English)

President reveals plans to transform public service into streamlined state mechanism (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)

Cabinet approval to import salt to resolve shortage (English)

Cabinet approval to import salt to resolve shortage (English)