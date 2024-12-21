Navy rescues 102 Rohingya refugees off SL coast; trawler crew remanded

The crew of the fishing trawler from which Sri Lanka navy rescued over 100 Rohingya refugees in the island’s coast off Wellamulli Waikkal, have been ordered to be remanded in custody until December 31.

Accordingly, 12 crew members of the trawler in question have been remanded in custody after they were produced before courts.

Sri Lanka Navy rescued 102 Rohingya refugees, including 25 children, from a fishing trawler off the island’s east coast on Thursday (19). The refugees, fleeing war-torn Myanmar, were safely brought to Trincomalee port on Friday (20), where they received food and water.

The trawler, spotted by fishermen early Thursday near Wellamulli Waikkal on Sri Lanka’s northern coast, had drifted off course, possibly due to recent cyclonic weather, foreign media reported.

This incident marks the second time the Sri Lankan Navy has rescued a boat of Rohingya refugees, with more than 100 rescued off the coast in December 2022.

--With agencies inputs