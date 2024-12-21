3 dead, over 20 injured as bus topples down precipice

December 21, 2024   11:52 am

Another person who was injured and hospitalized during the passenger bus accident on the Hatton – Kandy main road has succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital, Police Media Spokesman confirmed.

This brings the death toll to three, while 22 others are still hospitalized with injuries following the accident in Mallawaappu, where a private passenger bus veered off the road and fell down a precipice.

The bus, which was traveling from Hatton to Kandy, was carrying 25 passengers at the time of the accident.

