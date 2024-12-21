The Sri Lankan cricket team departed for New Zealand last night (20) to compete in a three-match T20 and ODI series.

Speaking to the media before leaving the island, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka addressed the decision to omit young spinner Dunith Wellalage from the squad, citing the need for an additional fast bowler to adapt to New Zealand’s pitch conditions.

Explaining the rationale behind the selection, Asalanka said, “Dunith was dropped because we wanted to include an extra fast bowler for the conditions in New Zealand. It was a very tough decision for me, the selection committee, and the coach. Sometimes, such calls have to be made when playing on pitches like those in New Zealand.”

Asalanka also commented on the team’s preparation and morale ahead of the challenging tour. “The players are in good spirits. Their performances in the recent T10 series were commendable, with players contributing through runs and wickets. This has been good preparation for the team,” he said.

“New Zealand is a strong team, especially at home. They haven’t made many major changes to their squad, which will be an added challenge. However, we are confident that our experienced players will help guide the newcomers and strengthen the team,” he added.

The three-match T20 series will kick off the tour, with matches scheduled on December 28 and 30, 2024, followed by the final game on January 2, 2025.