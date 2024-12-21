5 injured as bus topples off road in Kadugannawa

A passenger bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has toppled off the road near the Dawson’s Tower in Kadugannawa, injuring 5 passengers who were travelling in the bus, Ada Derana reporter said.

The bus, attached to the Theldeniya SLTB Depot, was travelling from Colombo to Kandy when it veered off the road, hit a tree and toppled.

Five individuals who sustained injuries during the incident have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police suspect that the accident was caused by a brakes failure of the bus, according to the reporter.