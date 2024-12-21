5 injured as bus topples off road in Kadugannawa

5 injured as bus topples off road in Kadugannawa

December 21, 2024   03:10 pm

A passenger bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has toppled off the road near the Dawson’s Tower in Kadugannawa, injuring 5 passengers who were travelling in the bus, Ada Derana reporter said.

The bus, attached to the Theldeniya SLTB Depot, was travelling from Colombo to Kandy when it veered off the road, hit a tree and toppled.

Five individuals who sustained injuries during the incident have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police suspect that the accident was caused by a brakes failure of the bus, according to the reporter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)

Sri Lanka Cricket implements historic amendments to constitution (English)

Sri Lanka Cricket implements historic amendments to constitution (English)

President reveals plans to transform public service into streamlined state mechanism (English)

President reveals plans to transform public service into streamlined state mechanism (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)

Cabinet approval to import salt to resolve shortage (English)

Cabinet approval to import salt to resolve shortage (English)