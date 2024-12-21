Sri Lanka repays local ISB holders with new rupee bonds

Sri Lanka repays local ISB holders with new rupee bonds

December 21, 2024   06:21 pm

Sri Lanka has repaid defaulted local bondholders with floating-rate rupee bonds, maturing between March 2023 and September 2043, as part of the restructuring of defaulted International Sovereign Bonds (ISBs), which was completed on December 20.

Sri Lanka has issued 8 tranches of bonds of Rs. 19.46 billion to local bondholders totaling Rs. 155.7 billion.

The local bondholders, mainly banks, which had seen bad loans hurting capital, do not face a principal reduction, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The bonds will carry a coupon rate 50 basis points above the central bank’s Standing Lending Facility (SLF) rate. The SLF rate used will be the six-month historical average, calculated 30 days prior to the interest payment date.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)

Sri Lanka Cricket implements historic amendments to constitution (English)

Sri Lanka Cricket implements historic amendments to constitution (English)

President reveals plans to transform public service into streamlined state mechanism (English)

President reveals plans to transform public service into streamlined state mechanism (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)