Surprise raid exposes alarming hygiene violations in Pettah restaurants

A surprise inspection conducted by the officers of the Jinthupitiya Medical Officer of Health (MOH) office and Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) this morning (21) has revealed alarming hygiene violations in several restaurants on Bodhiraja Mawatha, Pettah.

The inspection uncovered unsanitary conditions, including the presence of rat droppings in kitchen areas and even inside cooking utensils. Pet cats were also observed roaming in food preparation areas, raising further concerns about hygiene standards.

Restaurant owners came under heavy criticism for these violations. Some defended their establishments by blaming a surge in the rat population, which they claimed the Municipal Council had failed to address.

The officials have issued strict warnings to the owners of the offending establishments. They were ordered to remove broken plastic utensils deemed unsuitable for food preparation and to take immediate steps to improve sanitation standards.

The inspections led to heated exchanges between restaurant owners and health officials. Despite the pushback, the officials emphasized their commitment to upholding public health standards.

Legal action has been initiated against all restaurants found to be operating in unhygienic conditions.