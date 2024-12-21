Surprise raid exposes alarming hygiene violations in Pettah restaurants

Surprise raid exposes alarming hygiene violations in Pettah restaurants

December 21, 2024   07:17 pm

A surprise inspection conducted by the officers of the Jinthupitiya Medical Officer of Health (MOH) office and Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) this morning (21) has revealed alarming hygiene violations in several restaurants on Bodhiraja Mawatha, Pettah.  

The inspection uncovered unsanitary conditions, including the presence of rat droppings in kitchen areas and even inside cooking utensils. Pet cats were also observed roaming in food preparation areas, raising further concerns about hygiene standards.  

Restaurant owners came under heavy criticism for these violations. Some defended their establishments by blaming a surge in the rat population, which they claimed the Municipal Council had failed to address.  

The officials have issued strict warnings to the owners of the offending establishments. They were ordered to remove broken plastic utensils deemed unsuitable for food preparation and to take immediate steps to improve sanitation standards.  

The inspections led to heated exchanges between restaurant owners and health officials. Despite the pushback, the officials emphasized their commitment to upholding public health standards. 

Legal action has been initiated against all restaurants found to be operating in unhygienic conditions.  

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)

Sri Lanka Cricket implements historic amendments to constitution (English)

Sri Lanka Cricket implements historic amendments to constitution (English)

President reveals plans to transform public service into streamlined state mechanism (English)

President reveals plans to transform public service into streamlined state mechanism (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Sri Lanka's research efforts are not interconnected - President's Senior Advisor on Science & Tech (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)

Cabinet spokesman shares updates on Arugam Bay security and other key issues (English)