Man stabbed to death in Kirindiwela

A 42-year-old man has reportedly been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon in the Walgammulla area of Kirindiwela.

The incident occurred last evening (21), and the deceased has been identified as a resident of Thimbirigama, Kirindiwela.

Initial investigations suggest that the murder was committed by the guard of a plot of land leased by the victim. Following the crime, the suspect fled the scene on the victim’s motorcycle, the police said.

The motive behind the murder has not been revealed yet, and the Kirindiwela Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect.