Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark visits Sri Lanka

December 22, 2024   09:27 am

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy hospital ship ‘Peace Ark’ arrived in Colombo on a formal visit on Saturday (December 21).

The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions, said Sri Lanka Navy in a statement.

‘Peace Ark’ is a 178m long hospital ship, crewed by 310 personnel under the command of Captain Deng Qiang.

As part of the official visit, the hospital ship ‘Peace Ark,’ in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Sri Lanka will organize medical treatments and clinics onboard. They will be conducted by the medical staff of ‘Peace Ark’ and Sri Lanka Navy Medical Department.

In addition crew members of the ship will explore some of the tourist attractions of the country, during their stay in Colombo. They will also take part in certain programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, with a view to further enhance camaraderie between both navies, the statement said. 

Additionally, Sri Lanka Navy personnel as well as officer under trainees from the Naval and Maritime Academy and Kotelawala Defence University will have the opportunity to participate in briefings on the operational functions of the ships as well.

Concluding the formal visit, Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy hospital ship ‘Peace Ark’ will depart the island on 28th December, it added.

