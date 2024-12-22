The Western Province accounted for the largest share (43.7 per cent) of Sri Lanka’s nominal GDP in 2023, although this indicated a marginal decline in its contribution compared to the previous year, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The dominant role of the Western province was particularly evident across the Industry and Services sectors. Meanwhile, North Western (10.9 per cent) and Central provinces (10.3 per cent) remained the closest contenders, securing the second and third positions, respectively.

The shares of Central, North Central, Northern and Southern provinces increased in 2023 compared to 2022. Further, the nominal GDP of all the provinces grew in 2023, yet at a slower pace compared to the previous year, CBSL said in a statement.

North Western Province continued to lead in agriculture activities, contributing to a share of 19.6 per cent in 2023, followed by Southern (13.5 per cent) and Central (12.4 per cent) provinces.

Meanwhile, Western Province (48.7 per cent) upheld its strong presence in Industry activities in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the overall Industry value. North Western (12.3 per cent) and Central provinces (9.3 per cent) were the next major contributors to the total Industry activities, it added.

Western Province accounted for the largest share of 45.9 per cent of Services activities, followed by Central province contributing for 10.4 per cent and Southern province for 9.9 per cent, as the next highest contributors.