Ambassador of Norway calls on PM Harini

December 22, 2024   10:30 am

Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, welcomed the Ambassador of Norway to Sri Lanka, May-Elin Stener, during a courtesy call at the Prime Minister’s Office.  

The discussion on Friday focused on fostering a collaborative partnership between the two nations, with key topics including poverty alleviation, social protection measures, tax reforms, renewable energy, and employment generation, the Prime Minister’s Office stated. 

Dr. Amarasuriya emphasized the importance of transforming Sri Lanka’s education system and highlighted ongoing efforts to digitize governance for improved public service delivery, the statement added.  

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both the Norwegian Embassy and the Sri Lankan government, including Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Shobini Gunasekera, Director General of the Europe and North America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

