Ministry assures quality of MOP fertilizer donated by Russia

December 22, 2024   10:43 am

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands, and Irrigation has issued a statement assuring the quality of the Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer stock donated by a Russian state-owned company.

The statement addresses concerns raised by farmers and farmer organizations regarding the color of the fertilizer. 

After analyzing the composition of the imported stock and verifying other standards, it has been confirmed that the fertilizer meets the required quality standards.

The ministry explained that the color of the fertilizer is influenced by the mineral salts in the deposit. Specifically, the presence of iron oxide gives the fertilizer a red color, while its absence results in a white color. The variation in color does not affect the fertilizer’s functionality and provide the same amount of potassium, it said.

This clarification is based on findings from soil scientist Renuka de Silva, whose report confirmed that the fertilizer is safe and effective for use.

The Ministry emphasized that farmers can use the donated fertilizer without any undue concerns.

