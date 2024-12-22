Compulsory retirement age for doctors extended

Compulsory retirement age for doctors extended

December 22, 2024   11:14 am

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued extending the compulsory retirement age of Government Medical Officers.

Accordingly, the gazette notification dated 20 December 2024 stipulates that the age of compulsory retirement of Medical Specialists, Grade Medical Officers and Dental Officers, all officers of the Medical Administrative Grades, Dental Specialists and registered Medical Practitioners shall be sixty-three (63) years.

The provisions of this notice will come into force with effect from January 01, 2023, according to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

 

