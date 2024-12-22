Sri Lankas 2025 holiday calendar: Heres the full list

Sri Lankas 2025 holiday calendar: Heres the full list

December 22, 2024   12:07 pm

With just nine days remaining until the start of 2025, the Government Printing Department has released the official calendar for the upcoming year, which includes 26 public holidays. Among these, April stands out as the month with the highest number of holidays, offering four in total.

Highlights of the 2025 Holiday Calendar

April’s Festivities: The Sinhala and Tamil New Year falls on Monday, April 14, preceded by a preparatory day on Sunday, April 13. Additionally, Vesak Full Moon Poya Day, celebrated on Monday, May 12, is another significant date in the year.

Special Bank Holiday: A special bank holiday has been declared on Tuesday, April 15, following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Christmas on a Weekday: Christmas Day, December 25, will fall on a Thursday, providing an opportunity for an extended holiday weekend.

Full List of Public Holidays for 2025

Monday, January 13: Duruthu Full Moon Poya Day

Tuesday, January 14: Tamil Thai Pongal Day

Tuesday, February 4: Independence Day

Wednesday, February 12: Navam Full Moon Poya Day

Wednesday, February 26: Maha Shivaratri Day

Thursday, March 13: Medin Full Moon Poya Day

Monday, March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramadan Festival Day)

Saturday, April 12: Bak Full Moon Poya Day

Sunday, April 13: Day Before Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Monday, April 14: Sinhala and Tamil New Year Day

Tuesday, April 15: Special Bank Holiday

Friday, April 18: Good Friday

Thursday, May 1: International Labour Day

Monday, May 12: Vesak Full Moon Poya Day

Tuesday, May 13: Day After Vesak Full Moon Poya

Saturday, June 7: Eid al-Adha (Hajj Festival Day)

Tuesday, June 10: Poson Full Moon Poya Day

Thursday, July 10: Esala Full Moon Poya Day

Friday, August 8: Nikini Full Moon Poya Day

Friday, September 5: Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday)

Sunday, September 7: Binara Full Moon Poya Day

Monday, October 6: Vap Full Moon Poya Day

Monday, October 20: Deepavali Festival Day

Wednesday, November 5: Ill Full Moon Poya Day

Thursday, December 4: Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day

Thursday, December 25: Christmas Day


The Government Printing Department has emphasized that any changes to public holidays will be communicated through official gazette notifications. 

The Full Moon Poya holidays were approved by the Poya Committee.

Meanwhile, these dates will be observed as public holidays across all sectors, including the Departments of Posts, Customs, and Meteorology, according to Government Printing Department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka Tourism Awards 2024 held in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka Tourism Awards 2024 held in Colombo (English)

Fitch raises Sri Lanka rating to 'CCC+' after creditor nod to debt overhaul (English)

Fitch raises Sri Lanka rating to 'CCC+' after creditor nod to debt overhaul (English)

CBSL introduces new loan rescheduling measures for SMEs (English)

CBSL introduces new loan rescheduling measures for SMEs (English)

'Hard work and sacrifice paid off': Treasury Secretary hails Sri Lanka exiting default (English)

'Hard work and sacrifice paid off': Treasury Secretary hails Sri Lanka exiting default (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)