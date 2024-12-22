With just nine days remaining until the start of 2025, the Government Printing Department has released the official calendar for the upcoming year, which includes 26 public holidays. Among these, April stands out as the month with the highest number of holidays, offering four in total.

Highlights of the 2025 Holiday Calendar

April’s Festivities: The Sinhala and Tamil New Year falls on Monday, April 14, preceded by a preparatory day on Sunday, April 13. Additionally, Vesak Full Moon Poya Day, celebrated on Monday, May 12, is another significant date in the year.

Special Bank Holiday: A special bank holiday has been declared on Tuesday, April 15, following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Christmas on a Weekday: Christmas Day, December 25, will fall on a Thursday, providing an opportunity for an extended holiday weekend.

Full List of Public Holidays for 2025

Monday, January 13: Duruthu Full Moon Poya Day

Tuesday, January 14: Tamil Thai Pongal Day

Tuesday, February 4: Independence Day

Wednesday, February 12: Navam Full Moon Poya Day

Wednesday, February 26: Maha Shivaratri Day

Thursday, March 13: Medin Full Moon Poya Day

Monday, March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramadan Festival Day)

Saturday, April 12: Bak Full Moon Poya Day

Sunday, April 13: Day Before Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Monday, April 14: Sinhala and Tamil New Year Day

Tuesday, April 15: Special Bank Holiday

Friday, April 18: Good Friday

Thursday, May 1: International Labour Day

Monday, May 12: Vesak Full Moon Poya Day

Tuesday, May 13: Day After Vesak Full Moon Poya

Saturday, June 7: Eid al-Adha (Hajj Festival Day)

Tuesday, June 10: Poson Full Moon Poya Day

Thursday, July 10: Esala Full Moon Poya Day

Friday, August 8: Nikini Full Moon Poya Day

Friday, September 5: Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday)

Sunday, September 7: Binara Full Moon Poya Day

Monday, October 6: Vap Full Moon Poya Day

Monday, October 20: Deepavali Festival Day

Wednesday, November 5: Ill Full Moon Poya Day

Thursday, December 4: Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day

Thursday, December 25: Christmas Day



The Government Printing Department has emphasized that any changes to public holidays will be communicated through official gazette notifications.

The Full Moon Poya holidays were approved by the Poya Committee.

Meanwhile, these dates will be observed as public holidays across all sectors, including the Departments of Posts, Customs, and Meteorology, according to Government Printing Department.