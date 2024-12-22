Govt. generated over Rs. 4 billion through rice imports

Govt. generated over Rs. 4 billion through rice imports

December 22, 2024   01:32 pm

Traders across various regions have urged the government to reconsider the Rs. 65 per kilogram tax imposed on imported rice, advocating for a reduction to alleviate market challenges. 

Consumer organizations echo these sentiments, emphasizing that a lower import tax could stabilize rice prices and make it more affordable for consumers.  

The government has implemented several measures in recent months to address the rice crisis, which has persisted for over two months. These efforts include setting maximum wholesale and retail price limits, conducting raids on rice mills through the Consumer Affairs Authority, and facilitating rice imports from foreign markets.  

According to Sri Lanka Customs, 67,000 metric tons of rice have been imported since import permissions were granted. This includes 38,500 metric tons of Nadu rice and 28,500 metric tons of raw rice. 

Sri Lanka Customs further disclosed that the government has generated Rs. 4.3 billion in import duties from these rice stocks, calculated at the rate of Rs. 65 per kilogram.  

While the influx of imported rice has eased shortages to some extent, reports from certain areas indicate that rice scarcity continues. 

Traders in some regions claim they still lack access to imported rice, although local rice is available.  

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka Tourism Awards 2024 held in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka Tourism Awards 2024 held in Colombo (English)

Fitch raises Sri Lanka rating to 'CCC+' after creditor nod to debt overhaul (English)

Fitch raises Sri Lanka rating to 'CCC+' after creditor nod to debt overhaul (English)

CBSL introduces new loan rescheduling measures for SMEs (English)

CBSL introduces new loan rescheduling measures for SMEs (English)

'Hard work and sacrifice paid off': Treasury Secretary hails Sri Lanka exiting default (English)

'Hard work and sacrifice paid off': Treasury Secretary hails Sri Lanka exiting default (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)

Deputy Minister discusses challenges hindering Sri Lankan industries' growth with WB officials (English)