Govt. generated over Rs. 4 billion through rice imports

Traders across various regions have urged the government to reconsider the Rs. 65 per kilogram tax imposed on imported rice, advocating for a reduction to alleviate market challenges.

Consumer organizations echo these sentiments, emphasizing that a lower import tax could stabilize rice prices and make it more affordable for consumers.

The government has implemented several measures in recent months to address the rice crisis, which has persisted for over two months. These efforts include setting maximum wholesale and retail price limits, conducting raids on rice mills through the Consumer Affairs Authority, and facilitating rice imports from foreign markets.

According to Sri Lanka Customs, 67,000 metric tons of rice have been imported since import permissions were granted. This includes 38,500 metric tons of Nadu rice and 28,500 metric tons of raw rice.

Sri Lanka Customs further disclosed that the government has generated Rs. 4.3 billion in import duties from these rice stocks, calculated at the rate of Rs. 65 per kilogram.

While the influx of imported rice has eased shortages to some extent, reports from certain areas indicate that rice scarcity continues.

Traders in some regions claim they still lack access to imported rice, although local rice is available.