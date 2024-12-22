Applications called for SLEAS Grade 1 principal posts in National Schools

Applications called for SLEAS Grade 1 principal posts in National Schools

December 22, 2024   03:03 pm

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has issued a special announcement regarding the process for filling vacancies in the Sri Lanka Education Administrative Service (SLEAS) Grade 1 Principal positions in national schools.

Accordingly, applications are being called from Grade 1 officers of the Sri Lanka Educational Service, as per the directives of the Education Service Committee of the Public Services Commission, the Education Ministry said.  

The Ministry stated that the notice, available in Sinhala and Tamil, along with the school register, marking scheme, and model application forms, was published on the Ministry of Education’s official website (www.moe.gov.lk) on December 11, 2024.  

Applicants can download the required documents under the ‘Special Notices’ section of the website, the announcement added.  

The Ministry has further emphasized that the deadline for submitting applications is December 31, 2024.

