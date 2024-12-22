AHRC calls on President Dissanayake to prioritize urgent legal reforms

December 22, 2024   04:46 pm

The Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has urged Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to take immediate action to implement critical legal reforms aimed at restoring the rule of law in Sri Lanka.  

In a written appeal, Basil Fernando, the Director of Policy and Programs at the AHRC, emphasized the pressing need to address key deficiencies in the country’s legal and judicial systems. The AHRC identified three crucial areas requiring immediate reform.  

The organization stressed the importance of ensuring the daily hearing of serious criminal cases in the High Courts to expedite the judicial process and reduce delays in justice delivery. It also called for the introduction of comprehensive legislation to combat bribery and corruption, a measure deemed essential to restore public confidence in governance and accountability. 

Additionally, the AHRC highlighted the necessity of reforming the Attorney General’s Department to enhance its independence, efficiency, and transparency.  

 

