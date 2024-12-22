Police launch special operation to inspect passenger transport buses during festive season

In response to the surge in accidents involving passenger transport buses and other vehicles, the Sri Lanka Police has announced that they will implement an island-wide traffic operation starting December 23, 2024.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Acting Inspector General of Police, will continue throughout the festive season, aiming to enhance road safety and reduce accidents, the Police Media Division said.

The operation will focus heavily on inspecting public passenger transport buses.

Accordingly, the police officers will evaluate drivers to detect whether they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Buses will also be scrutinized for reckless driving, speeding, traffic violations, and mechanical defects, including unsafe tires. Stringent action will be taken against any violations to ensure public safety, the police added.

In addition to public transport, other vehicles will also be inspected as part of this operation. Traffic officers will be deployed island-wide, working around the clock to monitor compliance with traffic laws.

The Police Media Division emphasized that this initiative seeks to encourage greater use of public transport during the festive period while safeguarding drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. The Police Headquarters urged the public to actively participate by reporting instances of reckless driving or unsafe vehicles.

Information can be reported through the emergency hotlines 119 and 1997. Videos or photographic evidence of traffic violations can also be submitted via WhatsApp to the designated mobile numbers of divisional Traffic Officers in Charge. Verified reports will prompt swift legal action against offenders, the police highlighted.

The designated mobile numbers of Traffic Officers in charge of each division are as follows;