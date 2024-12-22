Three cops transferred over arrest of writer Kasun Heenatigala

Three police officers, including a Sub-Inspector, have been temporarily transferred to the Mirihana Police Headquarters in connection with the investigation into the arrest of writer Kasun Mahendra Heenatigala by the Athurugiriya Police recently.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manatunga stated that accordingly, the OIC of the Anti-Corruption Division of Athurugiriya Police and two other police constables have been temporarily transferred related to the investigations into the incident.

The transfers have been made in connection with an investigation being conducted on the instructions of the DIG in charge of the Colombo South Division in connection with a complaint lodged by writer Kasun Mahendra Heenatigala, the son-in-law of late veteran actor Jackson Anthony, at the Police Headquarters.