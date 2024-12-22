Deleted CCTV footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

Police have recovered the CCTV footage alleged to have been deleted from the private bus involved in a tragic accident in the Malliappuwa area on Saturday (21), which claimed the lives of three people including a school student.

The accident occurred at around 10.00 a.m. when a private passenger bus travelling from Hatton to Kandy veered off the road and plunged 20 feet down a concrete embankment. Initial investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

During police interrogations, the bus driver claimed that the bus door had opened, causing him to lose balance and nearly fall out. In an attempt to hold on to the steering wheel, he was unable to regain control, leading to the crash.

Police have discovered that someone had later deleted the CCTV footage recorded during the accident. However, using advanced technology methods, the police successfully recovered the footage, which they say provides critical evidence regarding the incident.

Hatton Acting Magistrate S. Rammoorthi has ordered the bus driver to be remanded until December 26 in connection with the accident. However, due to injuries sustained during the crash, the driver is currently receiving treatment at the Dickoya Base Hospital under police custody.