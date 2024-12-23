Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has met with the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to Sri Lanka Resident Mission, Takafumi Kadono.

The discussions underscored ADB’s role as a key development partner and highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing Sri Lanka’s national development priorities.

During the discussion, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of developing school infrastructure, teacher training and assessment mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the ADB has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing challenges in the education sector through ongoing projects.