Customs says rice imports on hold until Gazette notification issued

December 23, 2024   08:41 am

Sri Lanka Customs has announced that rice imports into the country will not be permitted under any circumstances until the relevant Gazette notification is issued.  

The period allocated to the private sector for rice imports expired on December 20, during which a total of 67,000 metric tons of rice were imported. 

However, the government recently announced an extension of the rice import period until January 10, 2025.  

Despite this announcement, Sri Lanka Customs clarified that, without the publication of the Gazette notification, rice imports cannot be processed or released to the local market, even with government intervention.  

Meanwhile, a government-imported stock of 52,000 metric tons of rice is expected to arrive in the country within the next few days. 

Government sources have indicated that the Gazette notification allowing rice imports will likely be issued following today’s (23) Cabinet meeting.  

In related developments, rice shops at the Specialize Wholesale Center in Maradagahamula previously closed due to a shortage of stocks, are set to reopen today. Business owners confirmed that private-sector-imported rice stocks will support the reopening of these shops.

