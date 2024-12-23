Tri-Forces security for ex-presidents to be withdrawn from today

It has been decided to officially withdraw the tri-forces personnel assigned to the security of former presidents, effective from today (23).

Speaking during a parliamentary session last week, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala explained the decision to withdraw the tri-forces personnel deployed to secure former presidents.

Accordingly, from today onwards, only police officers will provide security for former presidents.

The number of police officers assigned to provide security for former presidents has also been reduced. However, the government has stated that an adequate number of officers will remain in place to ensure the safety of former presidents.

Furthermore, the government emphasized that the security arrangements for former presidents will be reviewed every six months, and additional measures will be implemented as necessary.

Despite the withdrawal of tri-forces personnel, the Ministry of Defense assured that the safety and security of former presidents will be assured.

The government decided to reduce the number of officers assigned to protect former presidents due to the high costs associated with maintaining their protection.