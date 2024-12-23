Tri-Forces security for ex-presidents to be withdrawn from today

Tri-Forces security for ex-presidents to be withdrawn from today

December 23, 2024   09:27 am

It has been decided to officially withdraw the tri-forces personnel assigned to the security of former presidents, effective from today (23).

Speaking during a parliamentary session last week, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala explained the decision to withdraw the tri-forces personnel deployed to secure former presidents.

Accordingly, from today onwards, only police officers will provide security for former presidents.

The number of police officers assigned to provide security for former presidents has also been reduced. However, the government has stated that an adequate number of officers will remain in place to ensure the safety of former presidents.

Furthermore, the government emphasized that the security arrangements for former presidents will be reviewed every six months, and additional measures will be implemented as necessary.

Despite the withdrawal of tri-forces personnel, the Ministry of Defense assured that the safety and security of former presidents will be assured.

The government decided to reduce the number of officers assigned to protect former presidents due to the high costs associated with maintaining their protection.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)

Sri Lanka establishes Public Debt Management Office (English)

Sri Lanka establishes Public Debt Management Office (English)

Iceland gets new government under Social Democrat Frostadottir (English)

Iceland gets new government under Social Democrat Frostadottir (English)

Sri Lanka Customs reveals govt. revenue through tax on imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs reveals govt. revenue through tax on imported rice (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka Tourism Awards 2024 held in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka Tourism Awards 2024 held in Colombo (English)