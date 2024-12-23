Three more arrested in connection with Meegoda shooting

Three more arrested in connection with Meegoda shooting

December 23, 2024   10:25 am

Three additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting and killing of a man traveling in a car at Nagahawatte in Meegoda on December 14, according to the Police Media Division.  

The arrests were made last evening (22) in the Homagama and Meegoda police divisions. The suspects, aged 22, 26, and 38, are residents of Padukka and Meegoda.  

Investigations into the shooting are being carried out by the Meegoda Police Station and Western Province South Crime Division.

Earlier, on December 19, police arrested two suspects—a primary participant in the crime and an accomplice—following their investigation. Information obtained during the interrogation of these suspects led to the arrest of the three additional individuals.  

Among the newly arrested suspects, one is identified as having accompanied the shooter during the crime, while the other two are accused of aiding, abetting, and conspiring to commit the murder.  

Further investigations are being conducted by the Western Province South Crime Division and Meegoda Police.

