Two arrested over threatening woman and demanding Rs. 1 mln ransom

The Western Province North Crime Division has arrested two individuals involved in an incident of demanding a ransom from a woman after issuing death threats to her over the phone.

On December 4, a woman from the Dippitigoda area in Kelaniya had received a death threat from a drug trafficker based abroad, who had used other people to call her and demand a ransom of Rs. 1 million.

The Western Province North Crime Division launched an investigation into the incident following a complaint received in this regard.

Accordingly, two suspects, aged 35 and 53, residents of the Kelaniya area, were arrested last morning (22) in the Dalugama area of Kiribathgoda and the Pattiya Junction area of Peliyagoda.

The Western Province North Crime Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.