Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs Eranga Gunasekara says that the project to digitize the country’s public sector will commence next year (2025).

He made this statement while participating in a ceremony held at the National Library and Documentation Services Board in Colombo.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized that the project is expected to lead to significant social transformation in the country.

“We are preparing to digitize our country starting next year, and we are also preparing to launch the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ program,” he added.