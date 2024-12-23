Digitization of Sri Lankas public sector to begin in 2025

Digitization of Sri Lankas public sector to begin in 2025

December 23, 2024   01:04 pm

Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs Eranga Gunasekara says that the project to digitize the country’s public sector will commence next year (2025).

He made this statement while participating in a ceremony held at the National Library and Documentation Services Board in Colombo.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized that the project is expected to lead to significant social transformation in the country.

“We are preparing to digitize our country starting next year, and we are also preparing to launch the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ program,” he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)

Sri Lanka establishes Public Debt Management Office (English)

Sri Lanka establishes Public Debt Management Office (English)

Iceland gets new government under Social Democrat Frostadottir (English)

Iceland gets new government under Social Democrat Frostadottir (English)

Sri Lanka Customs reveals govt. revenue through tax on imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs reveals govt. revenue through tax on imported rice (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm