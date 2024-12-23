Sri Lankas merchandise exports dip by 5.6% in November 2024

Sri Lankas merchandise exports dip by 5.6% in November 2024

December 23, 2024   01:04 pm

Total exports for November 2024, including both merchandise and services, were recorded at US$ 1,269.33 million, reflecting a marginal increase of 0.04% compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Export Development Board (EDB).

As per the provisional data released by the Sri Lanka Customs, the merchandise export performance in November 2024 amounted to US$ 943.1 million, reflecting a 5.6% decline compared to November 2023. This decrease is primarily attributed to reduced earnings from exports of Rubber-based products, Electrical and Electronic components, Food & Beverages, and Seafood.

However, services exports for the month of November 2024 were estimated at US$ 326.23 Million, reflecting a 20.89 % increase over the corresponding period of 2023.

