Former Minister SM Chandrasena joins Sarvajana Balaya

Former Minister S. M. Chandrasena has officially joined the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ political alliance today (23), receiving party membership from its leader MP Dilith Jayaweera.

In addition to his party membership, Chandrasena has also been appointed to the Leadership Council of Sarvajana Balaya.

Chandrasena served as a Member of Parliament from the Anuradhapura District from 2001 to 2024, during which he held various ministerial positions in the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) government.

In the most recent general election, he contested under the New Democratic Front.