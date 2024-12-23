Wagawatta Grid Substation connected to National Grid

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has announced that the newly-built grid substation at Wagawatta was connected to the national grid recently.

The substation was an investment of Rs 2,300 million, funded by the Board of Investments (BOI) Sri Lanka, to supply electricity to Wagawatta and Millaniya industrial zones of BOI.

Built on a five-acre land gifted by BOI, the new substation consists of capacity of 90 MVA to improve the reliability of supply to existing industries and to serve upcoming industries, the CEB said in a statement.

Design, construction and commissioning of the substation was undertaken by the Transmission Construction Projects (TCP) Branch of CEB, deploying CEB’s own engineers, superintendents and all categories of field Staff.

Wagawatta is the first grid substation project totally executed by the CEB’s own staff.