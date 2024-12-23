Person injured in shooting in Gampaha

A person has been injured and hospitalized after being shot at by unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle at Weeragula in the Gampaha area.

Police said that the injured individual was admitted to the Gampaha Hospital for treatment.

Police Media Division said that Weeragula Police has commenced an investigation based on information received regarding an individual found injured in a shooting incident at Koskandawala in Weerangula police division.

Police suspect that two unidentified individuals who had arrived on a motorcycle had carried out the shooting and fled the scene of the crime.

He has been identified as a 30-year-old resident of the Galgamuwa area of Veyangoda.

Weeragula Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.