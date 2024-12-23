Adani exploring ways to sell Bangladesh-bound power to Sri Lanka

Adani Power is exploring ways to sell the Bangladesh-bound power, produced at the Godda plant in India’s Jharkhand state, to neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka.

The Jharkhand plant with 2X800 MW capacity is a dedicated project of Adani Power to supply electricity to Bangladesh. The company has reduced the quantum of power supply from the plant to Bangladesh amid some issues due to political changes in Bangladesh.

Although the Indian government recently allowed the sales of power in the domestic market to sustain the project, a fresh transmission network is necessary in this regard, according to The Hindu Business Line.

However, the selling power to Sri Lanka from the Godda plant will require consent from the Bangladesh government.

“I believe they will require the consent of the Bangladesh Power Development Authority for sales of power to Sri Lanka from the Godda plant,” Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, the adviser for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of Bangladesh, told the Indian news outlet.

Source: Financial Express

--Agencies