Unauthorized electric fences kill around 50 wild elephants in 2024

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that around 50 wild elephants have reportedly died so far this year (2024) after being electrocuted due to unauthorized electrical fences and illegally tapping into power lines.

In a statement, the CEB announced that necessary action have already been taken against those responsible for these illegal activities.

The CEB has also announced that it is seeking public assistance in protecting wild elephants, urging people to report any instances of illegally tapping into power lines and unauthorized electric fences.

The statement further emphasizes that the CEB should be informed immediately in this regard via the telephone number 0112118767 or the emergency hotline number 1987.