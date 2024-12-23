Sri Lanka holds first-ever national conference for families of missing persons

The first National Conference for the Families of Missing Persons in Sri Lanka has been held in Colombo, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which brought together 51 families of missing persons from all communities in Sri Lanka, representing diverse regions.

Issuing a statement, the ICRC said that the conference provided a much-needed humanitarian space for families of missing persons to interact with families from other communities, exchange views, discuss common challenges faced in searching for their missing loved ones and how to overcome them collectively.

During the event, the participants reiterated the need to know the fate and whereabouts of their missing loved ones, the ICRC added.

The conference also served as a forum for families to engage in a dialogue with the relevant authorities on improving the existing processes and mechanisms available to address the multifaceted needs of families of missing persons.

The families had the opportunity to share their stories directly with the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Deputy Minister of National Integration, Secretary to the Prime Minister and officials from the Office on Missing Persons who were present at the event to listen to the experiences of families, answer their queries and receive their recommendations.

Some of the specific issues raised by the families include the need to receive answers on the fate and whereabouts of their missing loved ones, the need for support, and the need for acknowledgement of their suffering, according to the ICRC.

The first of its kind, the National Conference for the Families of Missing Persons in Sri Lanka was conceptualized, in consultation with families of missing persons, following the success of the ICRC-facilitated Global Family Conference held last year, where 37 families of missing persons from Sri Lanka shared their experiences with families from other countries. The conference was organised by the ICRC as part of its neutral and intermediary role with the view of contributing to the resolution of the issue of missing persons in Sri Lanka, the statement highlighted.