Oral public consultations on electricity tariffs begin on Friday

The oral sessions for obtaining public opinions regarding the electricity tariff revision will commence from December 27, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said.

Accordingly, the general public are allowed to provide their views verbally regarding the CEB’s proposed tariff revision and the counter-proposal of the PUCSL on the matter.

On December 06, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) submitted its electricity tariff revision proposal to the PUCSL, stating that the existing tariffs will continue further for the next six months and that no tariff revisions will be made.

Presenting a counter-proposal regarding the matter, the PUCSL has highlighted that the electricity tariff can be reduced by a range of 10% - 20%.

Accordingly, the PUCSL called for public opinions on the matter in writing starting from December 17, while the oral sessions are scheduled to commence on December 27 from Kandy.

Following the completion of the process of obtaining public views, the PUCSL’s final report will be presented on January 17 pertaining to the tariff revision, according to the PUCSL.