Oral public consultations on electricity tariffs begin on Friday

Oral public consultations on electricity tariffs begin on Friday

December 23, 2024   05:27 pm

The oral sessions for obtaining public opinions regarding the electricity tariff revision will commence from December 27, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said.

Accordingly, the general public are allowed to provide their views verbally regarding the CEB’s proposed tariff revision and the counter-proposal of the PUCSL on the matter.

On December 06, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) submitted its electricity tariff revision proposal to the PUCSL, stating that the existing tariffs will continue further for the next six months and that no tariff revisions will be made.

Presenting a counter-proposal regarding the matter, the PUCSL has highlighted that the electricity tariff can be reduced by a range of 10% - 20%.

Accordingly, the PUCSL called for public opinions on the matter in writing starting from December 17, while the oral sessions are scheduled to commence on December 27 from Kandy.

Following the completion of the process of obtaining public views, the PUCSL’s final report will be presented on January 17 pertaining to the tariff revision, according to the PUCSL.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)

Sri Lanka establishes Public Debt Management Office (English)

Sri Lanka establishes Public Debt Management Office (English)

Iceland gets new government under Social Democrat Frostadottir (English)

Iceland gets new government under Social Democrat Frostadottir (English)

Sri Lanka Customs reveals govt. revenue through tax on imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs reveals govt. revenue through tax on imported rice (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm