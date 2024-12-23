Hatton bus accident: Cause of fatal crash uncovered

The private passenger bus that involved in a tragic accident in the Malliappuwa area on Saturday (21), while traveling from Hatton to Kandy, was inspected by the Nuwara Eliya District Chief Motor Vehicle Inspector today (23), revealing serious safety violations concerning the bus involved.

Initial investigations had confirmed that a malfunctioning lock in the driver’s side door caused the door to suddenly open, ejecting the driver from his seat and leading to the accident. At the request of the Hatton Police Traffic Division, the bus, currently in police custody, was thoroughly examined by the District Chief Motor Vehicle Inspector.

According to the Chief Motor Vehicle Inspector, the door’s lock had been defective for some time, prompting them to resort to temporary measures to keep it closed. Additionally, the driver was found not to have been wearing a seat belt, exacerbating the consequences of the accident.

The inspection also uncovered several unauthorized modifications to the bus, including the installation of various metal objects and ornaments that had inflicted severe injuries on passengers during the crash. It was further noted that the seats on the bus were not installed according to safety standards, which led to their detachment and caused significant harm to the passengers.

The tragic accident claimed three lives and left approximately 50 passengers injured.

In response to these findings, the Chief Motor Vehicle Inspector urged Traffic Police to enforce stricter regulations, prohibiting the installation of non-standard devices on passenger vehicles and removing any existing unauthorized modifications.

However, Hatton Police stated that legal action will be initiated against the bus owner for operating a vehicle unsuitable for passenger transport services, with the case set to be heard before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court.