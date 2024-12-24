Ban on private tuition by Western Province teachers temporarily lifted

The implementation of a circular issued by the Provincial Ministry of Education prohibiting school teachers in the Western Province from conducting private tuition classes has been temporarily suspended.

This decision follows instructions from the Governor of the Western Province after objections were raised regarding the circular.

The circular, issued last Friday (20) by the Secretary of the Provincial Ministry of Education, prohibited teachers from conducting paid tuition classes for students from their own schools.

Deputy Minister of Labor, Mahinda Jayasinghe, confirmed the suspension, citing the concerns and objections that had arisen following the circular’s issuance.