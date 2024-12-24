Ban on private tuition by Western Province teachers temporarily lifted

Ban on private tuition by Western Province teachers temporarily lifted

December 24, 2024   08:44 am

The implementation of a circular issued by the Provincial Ministry of Education prohibiting school teachers in the Western Province from conducting private tuition classes has been temporarily suspended.

This decision follows instructions from the Governor of the Western Province after objections were raised regarding the circular.

The circular, issued last Friday (20) by the Secretary of the Provincial Ministry of Education, prohibited teachers from conducting paid tuition classes for students from their own schools.

Deputy Minister of Labor, Mahinda Jayasinghe, confirmed the suspension, citing the concerns and objections that had arisen following the circular’s issuance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Special public transport services for festive season from today onwards (English)

Special public transport services for festive season from today onwards (English)

Sharing is the true spirit of Christmas - President of Methodist Church in Sri Lanka (English)

Sharing is the true spirit of Christmas - President of Methodist Church in Sri Lanka (English)

'Self-titled Prophet' manipulating people and creating religious disharmony - Cardinal Ranjith

'Self-titled Prophet' manipulating people and creating religious disharmony - Cardinal Ranjith

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)

Sri Lanka establishes Public Debt Management Office (English)

Sri Lanka establishes Public Debt Management Office (English)