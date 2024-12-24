Central Bank of Sri Lanka penalises Indian Bank

December 24, 2024   09:51 am

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka - Financial Intelligence Unit has penalised state-owned Indian Bank for failing to conform to the provisions of the Financial Transactions Reporting Act, No.6 of 2006 (FTRA) of Sri Lanka.

It has imposed a monetary penalty of Sri Lankan rupees (LKR) two million, which is approximately Rs 5.8 lakh, Indian Bank informed the stock exchange on Monday.

In Sri Lanka, Indian Bank is operating with two branches in Colombo and Jaffna. “The bank and its branches in Sri Lanka have taken necessary preventive actions to avoid such recurrence in future,” the bank further said.

However, Indian Bank did not respond to a questionnaire from TOI seeking details about the specifics such as the reason for the penalty.

 

Source: Times of India
--Agencies

