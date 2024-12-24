Two more suspects arrested in Meegoda murder case

Two more suspects arrested in Meegoda murder case

December 24, 2024   10:01 am

Two more suspects have been apprehended in connection with the shooting and murder that occurred in Meegoda on December 14.

The Western Province South Crime Division launched an investigation into the incident, which initially led to the arrest of the shooter and an accomplice on December 19, followed by the arrest of three additional suspects on December 22.

Following further interrogations from the suspects, officers arrested two more individuals in the Meegoda Police Division last evening (23). 

The suspects, aged 26 and 33, are residents of the Meegoda area and face charges of aiding, abetting, and conspiring to commit the murder.

Furthermore, it is reported that, based on information provided by one of the suspects, the police recovered a 9 mm pistol and 10 live rounds of ammunition hidden on the bank of a ravine along the Meegoda Kurunduwatta Road.

The Western Province South Crime Division and the Meegoda Police are jointly conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Special public transport services for festive season from today onwards (English)

Special public transport services for festive season from today onwards (English)

Sharing is the true spirit of Christmas - President of Methodist Church in Sri Lanka (English)

Sharing is the true spirit of Christmas - President of Methodist Church in Sri Lanka (English)

'Self-titled Prophet' manipulating people and creating religious disharmony - Cardinal Ranjith

'Self-titled Prophet' manipulating people and creating religious disharmony - Cardinal Ranjith

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)

Sri Lanka establishes Public Debt Management Office (English)

Sri Lanka establishes Public Debt Management Office (English)