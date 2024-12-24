Two more suspects arrested in Meegoda murder case

Two more suspects have been apprehended in connection with the shooting and murder that occurred in Meegoda on December 14.

The Western Province South Crime Division launched an investigation into the incident, which initially led to the arrest of the shooter and an accomplice on December 19, followed by the arrest of three additional suspects on December 22.

Following further interrogations from the suspects, officers arrested two more individuals in the Meegoda Police Division last evening (23).

The suspects, aged 26 and 33, are residents of the Meegoda area and face charges of aiding, abetting, and conspiring to commit the murder.

Furthermore, it is reported that, based on information provided by one of the suspects, the police recovered a 9 mm pistol and 10 live rounds of ammunition hidden on the bank of a ravine along the Meegoda Kurunduwatta Road.

The Western Province South Crime Division and the Meegoda Police are jointly conducting further investigations into the incident.