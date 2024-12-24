Veteran singer Priya Suriyasena passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena has passed away at the age of 80.

He has been receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital at the time of the passing, family sources said.

Sarathchandra Priyadarshi Suriyasena Liyanage, popularly known as Priya Suriyasena first emerged as a talented local singer with the guidance of his father, who was a poet, and then rose to fame overnight when his first four songs were broadcast at the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) in the 1970’s.

Since then, he has retained his fame over five decades and produced most popular songs in Sri Lanka such as ‘Atha Ranviman’, ‘Mata Wasana’, ‘Adaraneeya Neranjana’, ‘Ratakin Eha’ and ‘Sudu Paravi Rena’.