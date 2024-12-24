Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East

Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East

December 24, 2024   11:18 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening socio-economic development and enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

This initiative, presented to the Cabinet by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, will allocate Rs. 2,371 million for various development projects in the Eastern Province. 

Accordingly, the focused areas of these projects include education, health, agriculture, irrigation, tourism, and community empowerment.

A total of 33 projects have been identified under this initiative, which will focus on improving infrastructure, boosting economic development, and fostering the social empowerment of the people in the Eastern Province.

Consequently, the Indian government is set to provide Rs. 2,371 million for these projects, with specific allocations including Rs. 315 million for education, Rs. 780 million for health, Rs. 620 million for agriculture, and Rs. 230 million for fisheries.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the signing of the MoU to proceed with this project.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Special public transport services for festive season from today onwards (English)

Special public transport services for festive season from today onwards (English)

Sharing is the true spirit of Christmas - President of Methodist Church in Sri Lanka (English)

Sharing is the true spirit of Christmas - President of Methodist Church in Sri Lanka (English)

'Self-titled Prophet' manipulating people and creating religious disharmony - Cardinal Ranjith

'Self-titled Prophet' manipulating people and creating religious disharmony - Cardinal Ranjith

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)