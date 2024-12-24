Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening socio-economic development and enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

This initiative, presented to the Cabinet by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, will allocate Rs. 2,371 million for various development projects in the Eastern Province.

Accordingly, the focused areas of these projects include education, health, agriculture, irrigation, tourism, and community empowerment.

A total of 33 projects have been identified under this initiative, which will focus on improving infrastructure, boosting economic development, and fostering the social empowerment of the people in the Eastern Province.

Consequently, the Indian government is set to provide Rs. 2,371 million for these projects, with specific allocations including Rs. 315 million for education, Rs. 780 million for health, Rs. 620 million for agriculture, and Rs. 230 million for fisheries.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the signing of the MoU to proceed with this project.