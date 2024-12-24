New Director General of Combined Services appointed

New Director General of Combined Services appointed

December 24, 2024   11:55 am

N. U. N. Mendis, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, who is currently serving as an Additional Director General of the National Budget Department, has been appointed as the Director General of the Combined Services.

The post of Director General of the Combined Services has fallen vacant, following the appointment of S. Aloka Bandara, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service to the post of Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

Considering the wide scope of duties assigned to the post of Director General of the Combined Services, it is necessary to appoint an officer to the post on a permanent basis, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

Accordingly, the proposal made by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, to appoint N. U. N. Mendis has received the Cabinet approval.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Special public transport services for festive season from today onwards (English)

Special public transport services for festive season from today onwards (English)

Sharing is the true spirit of Christmas - President of Methodist Church in Sri Lanka (English)

Sharing is the true spirit of Christmas - President of Methodist Church in Sri Lanka (English)

'Self-titled Prophet' manipulating people and creating religious disharmony - Cardinal Ranjith

'Self-titled Prophet' manipulating people and creating religious disharmony - Cardinal Ranjith

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)