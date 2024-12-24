New Director General of Combined Services appointed

N. U. N. Mendis, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, who is currently serving as an Additional Director General of the National Budget Department, has been appointed as the Director General of the Combined Services.

The post of Director General of the Combined Services has fallen vacant, following the appointment of S. Aloka Bandara, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service to the post of Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

Considering the wide scope of duties assigned to the post of Director General of the Combined Services, it is necessary to appoint an officer to the post on a permanent basis, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

Accordingly, the proposal made by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, to appoint N. U. N. Mendis has received the Cabinet approval.