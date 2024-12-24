Sri Lanka awards 2025 crude oil procurement contract to Singapore-based firm

The government of Sri Lanka has approved the granting of the long-term contract for the purchase of 06 Murban crude oil tankers during the period from 01 April 2025 to 31 August 2025.

Bids were invited from registered suppliers of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) for the purchase of 06 Murban crude oil tankers during the period from 01 April 2025 to 31 August 2025. Accordingly, six bids have been received pertaining to the procurement.

Thus, the proposal submitted by the Minister of Energy to award the relevant procurement to M/s Aditya Birla Global Trading (Singapore) Pte. Ltd based on the recommendation of the Special Standing Procurement Committee appointed by the Cabinet was approved by the Cabinet.