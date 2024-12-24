Sri Lanka awards 2025 crude oil procurement contract to Singapore-based firm

Sri Lanka awards 2025 crude oil procurement contract to Singapore-based firm

December 24, 2024   12:16 pm

The government of Sri Lanka has approved the granting of the long-term contract for the purchase of 06 Murban crude oil tankers during the period from 01 April 2025 to 31 August 2025.

Bids were invited from registered suppliers of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) for the purchase of 06 Murban crude oil tankers during the period from 01 April 2025 to 31 August 2025. Accordingly, six bids have been received pertaining to the procurement.

Thus, the proposal submitted by the Minister of Energy to award the relevant procurement to M/s Aditya Birla Global Trading (Singapore) Pte. Ltd based on the recommendation of the Special Standing Procurement Committee appointed by the Cabinet was approved by the Cabinet.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Special public transport services for festive season from today onwards (English)

Special public transport services for festive season from today onwards (English)

Sharing is the true spirit of Christmas - President of Methodist Church in Sri Lanka (English)

Sharing is the true spirit of Christmas - President of Methodist Church in Sri Lanka (English)

'Self-titled Prophet' manipulating people and creating religious disharmony - Cardinal Ranjith

'Self-titled Prophet' manipulating people and creating religious disharmony - Cardinal Ranjith

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

CCTV: Deleted footage recovered in Hatton bus accident

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)

LKI and ICRC discussion on artificial intelligence and contemporary challenges (English)