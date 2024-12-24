New Director General appointed to Department of Pensions

December 24, 2024   01:08 pm

Chaminda Hettiarachchi, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, who is currently serving as the District Secretary of the Trincomalee Administrative District,has been appointed as the Director General of the Department of Pensions.

The term of office of A. Jagath D. Dias, who is serving as the Director General of the Department of Pensions, is scheduled to end on 31 December 2024 and a suitable officer should be appointed to the said post from 01 January 2025, the Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

Chaminda Hettiarachchi has been identified as suitable for appointment to the said post, he added.

Accordingly, the proposal submitted by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government to appoint him to the post of Director General of Pensions with effect from 01 January 2025 has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

