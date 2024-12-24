Underworld will be suppressed, assures Cabinet Spokesman

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that necessary steps will be taken to curb the resurgence of underworld activities.

Addressing the Cabinet press briefing held today (24), Dr. Jayatissa highlighted the commitment of security forces to address this issue effectively.

“As a government, we are dedicated to suppress the underworld and combat drug trafficking. However, we do not intend to rely solely on short-term or two-week operations. The security forces are systematically intervening in this matter,” he said.

Dr. Jayatissa further assured that relevant measures are already underway and added, “We will be able to see the results of that.”