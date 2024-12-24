Minister assures salary increase for public sector employees in 2025

The Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Prof. Anil Jayantha says that a salary increase for public sector employees ‘must’ take place in 2025.

He made this statement during a media briefing held today (24), emphasizing the government’s commitment to easing the economic hardships faced by the public.

Explaining the government’s stance, Prof. Jayantha said:

“If we wanted to, we could have said that the economy has collapsed now... wait a little longer... tighten our belts. We can also argue that we will do it in 2026. But we will not do that. We know the hardships people are living in. We can definitely expect a salary increase. I will present those details in the budget”, he added.