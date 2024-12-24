Over 60 suspended CEB employees reinstated with full privileges

A total of sixty-two employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), who were suspended for participating in protests against the privatization of the board during the previous government, have been reinstated with all privileges.

This decision was made following a special directive issued by the Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakody.

The CEB trade unions had launched a protest campaign last January, alleging that the board was being privatized.

In response, the then Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera, instructed officials to suspend employees who avoided their duties during the protest, citing disruptions caused to consumers, despite electricity supply being declared an essential service.

As a result, a total of 62 employees were suspended from their positions. However, under the new government, Minister Jayakody has ordered their reinstatement, restoration of privileges, and cancellation of disciplinary transfers.

The employees had met with Minister Kumara Jayakody today (24).