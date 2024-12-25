45,000 police personnel deployed for security at churches

45,000 police personnel deployed for security at churches

December 25, 2024   08:55 am

Sri Lanka Police announced the deployment of around 45,000 officers to ensure security at Catholic churches across the island on Christmas Day.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manatunga stated that military personnel will also be stationed at key locations as part of the security measures.

Meanwhile, the Prisons Department has granted a special opportunity for inmates to receive open visitors on Christmas Day, according to the Spokesman of the Department of Prisons, Gamini B. Dissanayake.

Additionally, it has been decided to release a total of 389 inmates in celebration of the Christmas holiday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East (English)

Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East (English)

Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East (English)

Archdiocese urges devotees to attend Christmas masses with confidence amid heightened security (English)

Archdiocese urges devotees to attend Christmas masses with confidence amid heightened security (English)

Circular issued on 2024 bonus payments for state sector employees (English)

Circular issued on 2024 bonus payments for state sector employees (English)

Discussion on Sri Lanka's framework for combating money laundering, terrorism financing (English)

Discussion on Sri Lanka's framework for combating money laundering, terrorism financing (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Special public transport services for festive season from today onwards (English)

Special public transport services for festive season from today onwards (English)