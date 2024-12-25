45,000 police personnel deployed for security at churches

Sri Lanka Police announced the deployment of around 45,000 officers to ensure security at Catholic churches across the island on Christmas Day.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manatunga stated that military personnel will also be stationed at key locations as part of the security measures.

Meanwhile, the Prisons Department has granted a special opportunity for inmates to receive open visitors on Christmas Day, according to the Spokesman of the Department of Prisons, Gamini B. Dissanayake.

Additionally, it has been decided to release a total of 389 inmates in celebration of the Christmas holiday.