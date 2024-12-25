Gazette issued on monthly payments to Aswesuma beneficiaries in 2025

December 25, 2024   09:47 am

A Gazette notification has been issued announcing the monthly amounts to be paid to ‘Aswesuma’ welfare beneficiaries in 2025.

Accordingly, the monthly payments are as follows:

  • Extremely Poor: Rs. 17,500 per month from January to June.
  • Poor: Rs. 10,000 per month from January to June.
  • Vulnerable: Rs. 5,000 per month from January to December.
  • Transitional: Rs. 5,000 per month from January to March.

 

Gazette issued on monthly payments to Aswesuma beneficiaries in 2025 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

