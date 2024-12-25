Gazette issued on monthly payments to Aswesuma beneficiaries in 2025
December 25, 2024 09:47 am
A Gazette notification has been issued announcing the monthly amounts to be paid to ‘Aswesuma’ welfare beneficiaries in 2025.
Accordingly, the monthly payments are as follows:
- Extremely Poor: Rs. 17,500 per month from January to June.
- Poor: Rs. 10,000 per month from January to June.
- Vulnerable: Rs. 5,000 per month from January to December.
- Transitional: Rs. 5,000 per month from January to March.
Gazette issued on monthly payments to Aswesuma beneficiaries in 2025 by Adaderana Online on Scribd