The Alcohol and Drug Information Centre (ADIC) has issued a statement regarding the proposal by the Commissioner General of Excise to introduce alcohol at a lower price.

The ADIC argues that the proposal aims to increase alcohol consumption among the population by reducing its price under the pretense of reducing illegal alcohol sales, thereby creating a favorable situation for alcohol companies.

The statement references the World Health Organization (WHO), which advocates for increasing taxes on alcohol and cigarettes as an effective method for controlling consumption.

The ADIC supports this stance, asserting that raising excise taxes is a scientifically confirmed strategy to reduce alcohol consumption and minimize new alcohol users. The WHO and other research institutions have long supported this approach, it said.

Alcohol consumption has been identified as one of the four leading risk factors contributing to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which are responsible for 8 out of 10 preventable deaths worldwide, the statement said.

In Sri Lanka, alcohol consumption claims the lives of 50 people per day, totaling nearly 20,000 deaths annually, ADIC claims.

The ADIC stresses that the role of the Commissioner General of Excise and the department should be focused on preventing harm caused by alcohol consumption. This can be achieved by properly collecting alcohol taxes and addressing the illegal alcohol trade, it said.

Furthermore, the ADIC calls on the Commissioner General of Excise to identify and remove illegally sold alcohol from the market, hold fraudulent businessmen accountable, and take proactive steps to prevent such activities in the future, the statement added.